Could masking become the norm again in the Maritimes?

The days of seeing most people wearing masks while out and about might feel a bit like the distant past, but it could be reality again in the not too distant future.

On Monday, Ontario's top doctor said he's now "strongly recommending" that people mask up in indoor public places, and at gatherings where there are people who are at risk.

The main reason is what he calls a "triple threat" of respiratory viruses: COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu.

“A mask in a mall will help diminish the community spread of these viruses,” said Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. “But I need, we need, us to mask around those most vulnerable in social settings, which mandates haven't worked for in the past."

So might Maritime provinces recommend something similar?

"It never went away, just to be clear, and certainly that is still the recommendation from public health here in Nova Scotia.” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett.

Barrett points out that what Ontario did Monday wasn't a return to mask mandates. She says she considers it a timely message, especially heading into the busy holiday gathering season.

"It really is just a signal, and a reminder to folks, that we are in a very challenging respiratory season and our health-care systems are very, very stretched,” she said.

“We’re headed into the season of gatherings and charity events and galas and Christmas markets -- and, and, and,” Barrett added. “Am I saying we shouldn’t do that? No. Am I saying that the best and safest way is to do some of those things for some amount of time with a mask and all your vaccines when you are well? Absolutely.”

So what do people around the Maritimes think? CTV Atlantic asked people their thoughts..

"People may very well think that we're back to where we were before, and it certainly would be very disheartening to see that,” said Robert McNeil of Sydney, N.S. “But, for the health reasons, and people being safe from COVID again, I think it's a good idea."

"There's a lot of people who don't want to wear the masks, but I don't have a problem with it,” said another man.

“If that works for them and that’s what they want to do, then good for them," says Halifax resident Amy Harris. "In certain situations here, I would have no issue wearing a mask. Back in the stores, public areas and stuff like that. I would hate to see the kids have to wear masks again in schools all day."

“I actually believe that we should be wearing a mask, particularly indoor settings," said Nadine Wallace, an Ontario resident visiting Halifax. "I think it’s a public health issue and I think we should be doing our best to protect each other. It’s been controversial in Ontario as well. Not everybody is on board with wearing a mask. But I think it is the best way we can protect each other."

Some recent studies on masking have shown mixed results.

One study in Boston found that schools that kept mask mandates had about 30 per cent fewer COVID-19 cases.

Others, though, look at the concept of “immunity debt.”

Studies in England and New Zealand found out of season resurgences in RSV after COVID-19 measures were put into place.

Back in the Maritimes, Barrett said even if masks become the norm again it would still be more back to normal compared to this time last year, or in 2020.

"It's not just about masks, but it's also (a) team sport here,” she said. “And if we really want to be able to go to a hospital and expect to get timely care for whatever the reason is, we're going to have to be a little bit mindful as we head into this holiday season."

CTV News reached out to public health in all three Maritime provinces on Monday.

Dr. Robert Strang's office declined an interview request, but said in an email: “Public health continues to assess recommendations and will inform Nova Scotians if any changes are made."

A spokesperson from the New Brunswick Departmemt of Health said, also by email, "If the situation changes, public health will determine a new approach."

CTV News did not receive a response from P.E.I. by news time.