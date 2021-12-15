Could rising COVID-19 cases in NHL put an end to fans in the stands in Manitoba?

A growing number of COVID-19 cases within the NHL is raising questions about whether fans should be allowed to attend large sporting events.

Nothing is off the table as Omicron concerns grow across the country according to Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer.

"We need to always be thinking of gatherings and the fundamentals with it,” said Roussin during a media briefing Wednesday. “We’re starting to see transmission among professional teams to levels that are congruent with what we were expecting with the rise of cases with Omicron.”

There are now 27 people quarantined because of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Calgary Flames. Seven players and 10 staff members have entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The outbreak has paused the team's season until at least Saturday.

The Flames are not alone.

The Vancouver Canucks are also dealing with positive cases. Four of their players are now under COVID-19 protocols.

The Ontario government said as of Saturday, new capacity limits of 50 per cent will be implemented at indoor entertainment venues, sports stadiums and meeting and event spaces with an indoor capacity of greater than 1,000 people.

This means capacity limits will be in place for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors and the Ottawa Senators.

Roussin said before going to any large gatherings it is important to do a personal risk assessment and stressed to use any preventative measures available like vaccines, whether that be a first dose or a booster.

“If you are at high risk of complications due to any variant, older age or underlying medical conditions, you need to be extra cautious. You need to reconsider some of those gathering plans you have,” said Roussin.

The Jets are scheduled to face the Flames in Calgary on News Year’s Eve.