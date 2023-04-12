Could temperatures this week break records?
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
It’s hot and sunny in the Forest city this week.
Wednesday night will be clear with a low of 13 degrees.
The sun will stick around on Thursday, with a high reaching 28 degrees. Keep your sunscreen handy if you’re enjoying the beautiful weather, the UV index reaching 8, or “very high.”
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Friday: Sunny. High 28.
Friday night: Cloudy periods. Low 9.
Saturday: Clearing. High 26.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.
