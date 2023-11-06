Could the waiting game finally be over for Boblo Island residents as ferry shutdown continues?

An in-camera meeting Monday of the Windsor-Essex Board of Health did not include Amherstburg's mayor — all because the ongoing Boblo ferry shutdown has left him without a car.

"I had to phone regrets because it's in Windsor," said Michael Prue. "Unfortunately, my car is stranded on the island and I have to walk everywhere in town."

The Boblo Island ferry went out of service on Oct. 27. Since then, residents have been relying on a small pontoon boat which runs once every 30 minutes to get on and off the island.

Without the 91-year-old ferry, their cars cannot come with them. Instead, anyone visiting the island must park their cars at the Amherstburg Ferry Company dock and board the pontoon boat to get to the island.

If a person's car was on the island at the time of the shutdown, there has been no way to get it onto the mainland.

"When you live on an island you have to expect certain inconveniences. This has been a major one," said Prue, who added there has been no word on the status of a backup ferry which had already been previously shuttered by Transport Canada.

He added, "I'm hoping that something is said about the second ferry because we rely on that, especially when you're dealing with old boats."

In a statement to CTV News Windsor, Amico Properties — which owns the Amherstburg Ferry Company and Boblo Island — said the main ferry may be back up and running by Tuesday.

"We have inspections scheduled for [Monday] afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. If successful, the ferry will sail back to Boblo late Tuesday and will immediately be put back in service," said Amico Affilates Vice President Cindy Prince. "We will only know for sure once the inspections are complete."

Residents who spoke to CTV News Windsor anonymously said they were previously told the boat would be operational by Nov. 1. That date was later pushed back to Nov. 3.

Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue said he is not confident that Nov. 7 will mark an end to the waiting game.

"I'm more confident for Wednesday [Nov. 8]. I don't know. But, first thing when I wake up Wednesday morning, I'm going to find the lead hand on the ferry and ask him if it is operational," said Prue.

According to an email sent out Friday by Amico to Boblo residents, "upgrades and repairs have been ongoing and meetings with Transport Canada have been happening at the same time to expedite the return to service."