Coun. Carol Anne Meehan not seeking re-election

There will be yet another new face around Ottawa city council this fall.

Gloucester South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne Meehan has announced she will not be seeking re-election.

Meehan had initially registered to run for re-election in the newly created ward of Barrhaven East, but said in a statement Monday she had changed her mind.

“With my youngest off to university this fall, I am now at a stage in my life that it’s possible to consider tackling different pursuits and checking items on my bucket list,” she wrote.

Meehan, who was elected in 2018, said four years of political life is both long and short and that the pandemic restrictions took their toll.

“Still, I will look back on my time at City Council with pride at what I accomplished, and that I had the strength and conviction to be the strongest, vocal advocate that I could be for the residents of Ward 22,” she said. “I will continue to work on your behalf until the end of the term.”

Meehan told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s “Ottawa at Work” that changing circumstances in and around her life made her reflect on the future.

“It’s really the first time that I think I will have time to myself as basically an empty-nester,” she said. “Time is fleeting, as you know. We lost Sue Sherring on the weekend. We’re losing friends, and I just thought this is the best time to tackle the things on my bucket list and maybe pursue some different adventures.”

Meehan said she was initially enthusiastic to run because Ottawa would have a new mayor and many new councillors but she said she couldn’t commit to another four years at city hall.

“I’m confident that whoever’s going to be the mayor and the new councillors around that table, I have a feeling they’re going to turn a page,” she said. “We are at such an important time in this city’s history ... There are so many things that have to be tackled and tackled well. This council is going to have its hands full and I wish them well.”

She said the city is facing high levels of debt, the transition away from working downtown, and the ongoing problems with the LRT as some of the major issues the next council will have to face.

“I know they’re committed. They’re going to do the best job they possibly can. I just won’t be there for that fight,” she said.

With Meehan’s announcement, it means there will be at least eight new councillors and a new mayor around the table following the election on Oct. 24.

Couns. Jean Cloutier, Diane Deans, Keith Egli, Jan Harder, Mathieu Fleury, and Scott Moffat have also announced they are not seeking re-election, and neither is Mayor Jim Watson. Coun. Catherine McKenney is running for mayor. Couns. Eli El-Chantiry and Rick Chiarelli have yet to register for re-election.

Candidates have until Aug. 19 to register to run for mayor, city councillor or school board trustee.