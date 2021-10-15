Coun. Deans considers run for mayor of Ottawa in 2022 election

Coun. Diane Deans is mulling a run for mayor of Ottawa in the 2022 municipal election.

Deans was first elected to Ottawa City Council in 1994, and was re-elected for her eighth consecutive term on council in 2018.

Appearing on CTV Morning Live Friday morning, Deans was asked if she is considering running for mayor.

"This is October and there is no mayoralty race until a year from now, so I'll think about it in the weeks and months to come," said Deans.

"I do have to tell you I've received a lot of messages from this community asking me to do that. So it is something I will think about."

The Gloucester-Southgate councillor says people are pushing her to run for mayor, "but you know that's happened before."

"There's a lot of steps and preparations that goes into a mayoralty race and it's not something that you take lightly. I have constituents that I represent today, and you know I'd like to have the chance to speak to some of them," said Deans.

"You have to feel assured that you have the support and backing of the community, and then you make a decision. It's certainly something I'm thinking about."

CTV Morning Live host Leslie Roberts asked Deans if she wants the job as mayor of Ottawa.

"I can tell you that I love this city, I have loved this city for as long as I've lived here," said Deans.

"I have been on council for a long time, I think I know the inner workings of city hall and I understand the issues and the people that live here. I think I have lots to offer, but it's not just about me it's about the community, so it's who do they want."

Mayor Jim Watson has said he will decide this fall whether to seek a third term as mayor of Ottawa.

Former Ottawa mayor and MPP Bob Chiarelli says he is also considering running for mayor.

"I've given it serious consideration, and there's a good chance I'll be ready to go," said Chiarelli on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts on Thursday.

"I'm doing what is required at this particular point to enable me to be in a position to run."