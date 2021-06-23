Coun. Jan Harder resigns as planning committee chair

Ottawa councillor Jan Harder has resigned as chair of the city's powerful planning committee after the city's integrity commissioner found she violated council's code of conduct.

Speaking at council Wednesday, Harder blamed "hyper-aggressive online attacks and libel" directed at her and others, which she said threaten to curtail the committee's work.

"I will not allow the endless noise and innuendo amplified online to railroad the important work the committee must accomplish," she said, adding that it appears to be an "organized campaign from an agenda-driven lobby group."

Integrity Commissioner Robert Marleau issued a report late last week, saying Harder's relationship with a planning consultant and his daughter "tainted" the city's planning and development process.

Marleau's report said a member of the public filed a formal complaint in April 2020, alleging a "triangular" relationship between Harder, President of the Stirling Group Jack Stirling, and Stirling’s daughter Alison Clarke, who served as a councillor's assistant in Harder's office.

Harder told council Wednesday there was "no violation in hiring practices, no violation of the municipal conflict of interest act, and no evidence of any conflict of interest."

However, she also apologized to council.

"To my colleagues, I recognize this has put you all in a difficult position. That was never my wish, and for that I am sorry."

Harder told the investigation she had known Stirling for 23 years, and considered him a friend and mentor with respect to planning matters.

Clarke worked in Harder's office from Aug. 14, 2017 to July 20, 2018. The investigator's report said Clarke then worked as a contractor for the Stirling Group, working with Harder's office.

Harder told the investigator, "I always ensured that Alison Stirling not only had no input on applications with which her father Jack was associated, but that she simply didn't see them. Her employment was always made known to the public, and was fully transparent."

In addition to recommending Harder be removed as chair of the planning committee, a role she's held since 2014, Marleau also recommended that her pay be suspended for 15 days.

In 2020, council approved stiff penalties, including lengthy pay suspensions, on Coun. Rick Chiarelli following two reports from Marleau into allegations of harassment and inappropriate behaviour towards women working in his office or applying for jobs, allegations Chiarelli has consistently denied.