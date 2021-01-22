Coun. Jeff Davison announced Friday he will file nomination papers on Monday to seek re-election in Ward 6.

In a video posted to Twitter, Davison says he is committed to guiding his constituents through tough economic challenges and delivering solutions that will benefit all Calgarians.

“As a councillor, I’ve always tried to be a leader who brings people together, finds common ground and works for the good of all Calgarians to get things done,” Davison said.

“I’m running again to build on those successes.”

Davison adds that he wants to offer city-wide encouragement of better years ahead.

“The key to resiliency is to stick together, and maintain a sense of hopefulness and we do have reasons for hope. Calgary is young, smart, and resilient.”

Davison was first elected as a councillor for Ward 6 in 2017.