Coun. Joe Magliocca breach of trust, fraud case adjourned to November

The case against Calgary Ward 2 incumbent Coun. Joe Magliocca has been adjourned to Nov. 5.

Magliocca was charged last week by RCMP with one count each of breach of trust and fraud under $5,000 following allegations of ineligible expenses.

Neither Magliocca or his lawyer appeared in court Friday, instead, an agent appeared on his lawyer's behalf.

The charges followed concerns over the councillor’s spending while at a conference in Quebec City; $6,400 over the course of the four-day trip.

A Postmedia investigation last year uncovered that he had spent two to three times what his colleagues had.

The councillor issued a public apology and promised to pay the money back.

Later, an independent audit into Magliocca's expenses between November 2017 and July 2019 uncovered thousands of dollars in improper expense claims for things like seat upgrades on flights, meals and alcohol.

Magliocca had since repaid nearly $10,000 to the city.

He was first elected in 2013 in the northwest Calgary ward.

With files from CTV Calgary's Mark Villani