Coun. Joe Magliocca breach of trust, fraud case adjourned to November
The case against Calgary Ward 2 incumbent Coun. Joe Magliocca has been adjourned to Nov. 5.
Magliocca was charged last week by RCMP with one count each of breach of trust and fraud under $5,000 following allegations of ineligible expenses.
Neither Magliocca or his lawyer appeared in court Friday, instead, an agent appeared on his lawyer's behalf.
The charges followed concerns over the councillor’s spending while at a conference in Quebec City; $6,400 over the course of the four-day trip.
A Postmedia investigation last year uncovered that he had spent two to three times what his colleagues had.
The councillor issued a public apology and promised to pay the money back.
Later, an independent audit into Magliocca's expenses between November 2017 and July 2019 uncovered thousands of dollars in improper expense claims for things like seat upgrades on flights, meals and alcohol.
Magliocca had since repaid nearly $10,000 to the city.
He was first elected in 2013 in the northwest Calgary ward.
With files from CTV Calgary's Mark Villani
-
1 new COVID-19 case linked to outbreak at Tofino General HospitalIsland Health says another case of COVID-19 related to an outbreak at Tofino General Hospital has been identified Friday.
-
Public sector workers in N.L. must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 17Public sector workers in Newfoundland and Labrador have until Dec. 17 to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face the possibility of being placed on leave without pay.
-
Erie Shores Healthcare hosts outdoor gift shop tent saleErie Shores Healthcare is holding an outdoor tent sale to sell off some accumulated stock and make way for new inventory when the hospital shop reopens in the future.
-
Coun. Deans considers run for mayor of Ottawa in 2022 electionCoun. Diane Deans was first elected to Ottawa City Council in 1994, and was re-elected for her eighth consecutive term on council in 2018.
-
Two teens charged with second degree murder after 'suspicious' death in Sask.Two teens are facing several charges, including second-degree murder, for allegedly killing a 55-year-old man.
-
Electrical panel fire extinguished at Barrie's RVHA small fire at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Friday morning forced some patients to be moved to other areas of the Barrie hospital.
-
Man arrested after indecent act near high school: Sooke RCMPA Victoria man was arrested on Wednesday after he was allegedly spotted performing an indecent act near a high school in Sooke.
-
New building coming to Manitoba's Boundary Trails Health CentreThe Manitoba government is expanding the Boundary Trails Health Centre, including constructing a new building.
-
Nova Scotia reports 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases rise to 199Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 199.