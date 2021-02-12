Calgary Coun. Joe Magliocca still owes the city a little over $1,200 relating to ineligible expense claims dating back to 2017, according to a reported headed to the Priorities and Finance Committee next week.

The expenses were related to hosting people and events between 2017 and 2019.

The reports says that of $5,830.63 in expenses examined between 2017 and 2019, $3,366.30 was deemed to be ineligible.

That, less the $2,159.05 already paid by Magliocca, leaves $1,207.25 left to be re-paid.

The report also recommends that Mayor Naheed Nenshi send a letter to Magliocca outlining the findings by Feb. 26.

The report says city administrators are working to "rescind, harmonize and more closely align existing council expense policies."

Magliocca has also called for expenses by other members of council to be reviewed as well.

“I would hope that council also apply this same standards of audit and review to the travel expenses of the rest of council including Mayor Nenshi’s $90,000 taxpayer funded trip to India and his trip to Italy with the American-based Rockefeller Foundation,” he said in an earlier statement to CTV Calgary.

The findings of an earlier forensic audit were passed on to Calgary police — who referred the matter to RCMP — and the minister of municipal affairs for further investigation.

Magliocca has also been banned from city business trips until the organizational meeting of council in 2021.

The scandal surrounding his expenses first came to light after the Calgary Herald reported through a Freedom of Information request that Magliocca had expensed $6,400 to taxpayers in the spring of 2019 during a Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebec.

Those expenses were about double the amount of his city hall colleagues and included alcohol and meals he said were purchased for politicians he met with, but some of those people said the meetings never took place.

At the time, city integrity commissioner, Sal Lovecchio, was tasked with investigating Magliocca’s expenses. Lovecchio would however recuse himself after reports emerged that the two had a $163 lunch together that was expensed by Magliocca.

Magliocca first took office as a Calgary city councillor in 2013.