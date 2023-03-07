Coun. Stephen Holyday considering joining Toronto mayoral race

Ward 2 Councillor Stephen Holyday says he is considering running for mayor of Toronto.

"Over the last several weeks, I have heard from many people expressing support in asking me to run for Mayor of Toronto. I am worried that there are no candidates that offer the kind of leadership and resolve we need to improve our City's deteriorating conditions, who are prepared to make the tough and common sense decisions to make it happen, and who will be outspoken when special interest groups work against achieving it," Holyday said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I am considering a run for Mayor because everyone notices the problems worsening throughout our City and I want to do something about it."

Holyday was first elected to city council in 2014 and was appointed by former Mayor John Tory as deputy mayor in 2017 and 2018.

Last year, Tory appointed him to oversee a new file - red tape reduction and customer service. Holyday is also the chair of the audit committee.

The Etobicoke Centre representative is the latest councillor who has expressed his interest in joining the mayoral race.

Last week, his fellow city councillor Brad Bradford announced that he was exploring running to become the next mayor of Toronto. At the same time, former Davenport councillor Ana Bailao also indicated she was considering jumping into the race.

Other notable names who have said they are seriously considering running for mayor include former Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders and Scarborough MPP Mitzie Hunter. Meanwhile, Gil Penalosa, who finished second in the 2022 election, has said he will be vying for the mayor's seat again.

While council has yet to declare the mayor's seat vacant and formally call for a byelection -- both of which are expected to happen at the March 29 meeting -- the city clerk has set June 26 as voting day.

Those hoping to replace Tory, who resigned from the job last month after disclosing his affair with a staffer in his office, have until May 12 to submit their nomination papers.