Council approves additional $4M for upgrades to Waterloo Park

Waterloo councillors voted to approve additional funding for upgrades to Waterloo Park.

In a meeting on Monday night, councillors approved nearly $4 million for the North Silver Lake Shoreline after construction bids came in over budget.

Previously approved work to reconstruct and dredge portions of the Laurel Creek and Silver Lake is set to be completed in May.

Future work in Waterloo Park will include pathways, focal fountain features, a beach area, seating areas and improved lighting.

The overall project is expected to be completed this fall.

