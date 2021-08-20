Council approves cameras to catch red light runners in Sudbury

Officials in Sudbury are moving forward with proposed program that would see cameras at intersections to catch drivers who run red lights.



This week council approved the installation of red light cameras at six busy intersections.

City officials said the red light camera program is the result of a study that showed some concerning results.

"A number of years ago the city undertook a review of all the roads throughout the community and noticed a trend in a large number of angle type collisions," said Joe Rocca, the traffic and asset management supervisor with the City of Greater Sudbury.

"Angle collisions are those t-bone type collisions which tend to be very serious. So we were looking for tools to try to counteract those types of collisions. A red light camera program is one of those measures that we could implement."

City officials confirm the registered owner of the vehicle captured in the photo running a red light will be mailed a $325 fine.

"The red light camera equipment takes pictures of the back of the vehicle and records the license plate information. That information is sent to a processing centre in Toronto and they review the ticket to determine if an infraction has occurred. With the license plate information they are able to identify who the owner of the vehicle is," said Rocca.

Greater Sudbury police said there are a lot of dynamics going on at busy intersections.

"Creates a pretty serious situation especially when you have multiple lanes and roads people are expecting other drivers to comply with the red lights and once you are failing to stop for a red light it puts a lot of people at risk," said Sergeant Blair Ramsay, the head of the traffic unit of the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

In the red light camera program officials said tickets are generally mailed out within a month of an infraction.

"There are notifications that are going to be up to let you know there is a red light camera coming up," said Sergeant Ramsay.

The first camera is scheduled to be installed this fall at an intersection to be determined. The five others next spring.

The cost of the program is $500,000 annually.