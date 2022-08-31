Council approves demolishing apartment building for parking lot

Ottawa city council has approved a plan to demolish a downtown apartment building to put up a parking lot.

The proposal to knock down the six-unit building at 142 Nepean Street is part of a larger plan for a 27-storey residential tower nearby. It passed council by a 13-11 vote on Wednesday.

Critics of the decision said the city should not be demolishing affordable housing units to make way for parking space, particularly in the midst of an affordable housing crisis.

However, the developer of the new tower, Taggart Group, has said it will compensate the tenants who will be force to moved out by giving them access to comparable units at a building nearby at the same rent they currently pay, covering moving expenses, and providing $15,000 for additional expenses.

The tenants will also be offered first right of refusal at 108 Nepean St., the new high-rise, once it’s built.

A motion by Coun. Shawn Menard to maintain residential zoning at 142 Nepean St. failed at council prior to its approval of the parking lot plan.