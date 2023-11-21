Council approves new 6-storey development in Northdale
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Waterloo City Council has cleared the way for a developer to build a six-storey residential building at the corner of Hickory and Hemlock streets in Waterloo’s Northdale neighbouhood, close to University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University.
The new development will have 168 units with a total of 186 bedrooms, 57 underground parking spaces and 70 bike parking spaces.
It will replace four single-detached homes that are currently at the site.
Council unanimously approved an amendment to the official plan to allow for the proposed development’s increased density.
In a news release, the city said the decision aligns with its provincial housing pledge to plan for 16,000 new residential units by 2031.
