Council approves tax hikes for 2022
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
City council finalized property tax hikes for 2022 at its meeting Wednesday.
The amount paid depends on a variety of factors, but Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra told CTV it will average around 3.4 per cent for residential taxpayers.
That works out to around $170 for the average single family home.
The average Calgary condo owner can expect to pay around $60 a year more.
Business taxes will vary greatly, with some paying less, but overall, will increase by around 2.83 per cent.
-
Sudbury wedding planner switches gears to help UkraineWith more than 20 years of experience planning weddings, Sudburian Bill McElree is switching gears: he’s planning a gala to help Ukraine.
-
'Visions in Wood': Vancouver Island woodworkers showcase their artThe Vancouver Island Woodworkers' Guild is putting on its first in-person show in four years at the Arts Centre at the Cedar Hill Rec Centre.
-
5 taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire, 1 person in critical condition: AHSTwo people are in hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
New signage at Elliot Lake hospital hopes to make facility more welcomingThe facade of St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake is undergoing a bit of a facelift these days. New signs are being implemented both in and on the outside of the building with translations in French and Anishinaabe.
-
'I've never seen anything like that': Robot server a huge hit at Winnipeg restaurantA Winnipeg restaurant struggling to keep staff during the pandemic found a futuristic solution – it hired a robot.
-
Langley homicide victim not involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict: IHITHomicide investigators have identified the man found dead in a wooded area of Langley, B.C., on Tuesday as a 29-year-old who was known to law enforcement.
-
Vancouver's controversial 25-cent cup fee amended, but bylaw still divides councilCustomers with coupons or loyalty reward points good for free beverages no longer have to pay a quarter for a non-reusable cup in Vancouver.
-
Global first: B.C. government unveils UNDRIP action planFrom creating new institutions to renaming communities, B.C. has unveiled an action plan for upholding the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.
-
'It's still so surreal': B.C. Indigenous youth delegate preparing to meet PopeTaylor Behn-Tsakoza, from the Fort Nelson First Nation in northern B.C., is the Assembly of First Nations' official youth delegate in Rome this week for historic meetings between Pope Francis, Indigenous leaders, and residential school survivors.