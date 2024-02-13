Council approves three south Kitchener developments

Three new housing developments got the greenlight from Kitchener city council Monday night.

At 404-430 New Dundee Road, councillors signed off on a plan to build 10 blocks of stacked townhouses despite concerns from neighbours, including the impact on traffic and an incoming school.

The development will have a total of 160 units.

“I’m concerned that when this development goes in, all these new young families are going to have to be bused to schools that are going to be able to accommodate them,” a Doon South resident told council.

“The traffic in the morning is already backed up at the light at Homer Watson,” another said. “In addition, the exit getting off the 401 heading west has become very unsafe.”

Ward councillor Christine Michaud voted against the development.

“It makes no sense,” she said. “When you bring people into a place, it should be safe for them to drive and walk. And this, in my mind, isn't going to be, so I wont' support it.”

Council also approved two other housing developments in Doon on Monday night:

14 single-detached homes and 12 semi-detached homes fronting onto a private road at 448 New Dundee Road

21 residential units at 86 Pinnacle Drive in a revised development concept that consists of a duplex, a semi-detached duplex, and stacked townhouse dwellings

Collectively, the projects will create 207 new homes.