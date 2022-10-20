Council candidate standing by brownface costume

A candidate running for a seat at Chatham’s council table is defending a Halloween costume he wore in 2007 that some have labelled as offensive.

In a video statement posted to Instagram Oct. 14, Carson Warrener, who’s vying to represent Chatham’s Ward 6, acknowledges it’s him in the images – seemingly donning brownface as part of a costume he says is meant to depict an Al-Qaeda terrorist.

“I’ve got a bomb strapped to my chest, it’s pretty obvious,” Warrener explains in the video, showing a picture of the costume in question.

He goes on to call the costume “a mockery of Al-Qaeda terrorists.”

“They deserve to be mocked and that’s what I did,” said Warrener.

CTV News made several attempts to contact Warrener Thursday but did not hear back.

As of publication the posted statement has garnered 22 comments.

Many in support of Warrener and understanding of his stance – but some saying his explanation does not excuse the use of makeup in an apparent representation a person of Middle Eastern decent or portrayal of what could be seen as a potentially harmful stereotype.

“Wearing blackface, brownface, or whatever color face, is never okay no matter what your reason. It is racist,” writes Instagram user thekazgreg in a comment that Warrener himself “liked.”

“If somehow you manage to get elected, I hope the first thing council does is pass a policy on wearing brownface for Halloween.”