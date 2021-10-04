Council defers debate about festival plaza and Streetcar number 351 plans
A council debate about the future development of the riverfront festival plaza and where to put Streetcar number 351 never got off the ground Monday.
Councillor Joanne Gignac requested both matters be deferred — and referred back to administration.
The city unveiled plans for a state-of-the-art canopy overtop of festival plaza for $32 million.
Streetcar number 351 was also looking for a new home near the river at Caron Avenue after plans further west along the Riverfront fell through.
During Monday’s city council meeting, Gignac said she wants more information about how both ideas will fit into a greater plan for the city’s civic esplanade.
That study how to activate the space around city hall — down toward the river is ongoing.
Ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin hopes that report can come back to council by next summer.
“Taking one project without considering what’s happening at the other. Like I said, it makes a lot of sense,” he said. “But because we didn’t actually decide what we wanted at festival plaza, it leaves it too wide open in my opinion.”
