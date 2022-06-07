Council defers decision on Cambridge Flag Raiders proposal

Cambridge council postponed a decision Tuesday night on whether to allow a paintball business to reopen at 1500 Kossuth Road.

Council voted to defer a staff report which recommended they not enact a temporary use by-law amendment for Flag Raiders.

In a media release, the city said the deferral "is to allow Flag Raiders an opportunity to complete a pre-consultation, and subsequent Regional Official Plan Amendment, Official Plan amendment and a zoning bylaw amendment applications to determine if the required usage could be permitted."

The city said Flag Raiders also asked council to support their request for a Minister's Zoning Order (MZO) to expedite the approvals process and override the local planning authority.

No details have been released about whether council approved the MZO request.

Several residents near 1500 Kossuth Road, where Flag Raiders operated in the past, have previously voiced their concerns about the business.

"We can constantly hear firearms going off, swearing, yelling, air horns and excessive and disturbing noise," neighbour Erin Panek told CTV News on May 17.

Others voiced their support for the business.

"It was a family-friendly, fantastic environment," said Karen Wright in May. "We never saw arguments or fights."

They also told council it would give a financial boost to other local businesses.

"It not only attracts players from Ontario but the United States and even England," Oakville resident Andre Critchlow told council in May.

Even though the land has been zoned as agricultural, Flag Raiders operated at 1500 Kossuth Road from 2001 to 2008 after receiving two temporary use bylaw amendments. Then they moved to Bingemans in Kitchener. That site has now been sold, so the operators of Flag Raiders want to move back to 1500 Kossuth Road.