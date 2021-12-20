Council earmarks $750K to support homeless in Calgary during winter
City councillors voted Monday to give an additional $750,000 to support homeless and vulnerable Calagrians during the winter season.
The money will go to the Calgary Homeless Foundation "to coordinate a cold weather response." A report outlining the investment will be provided to council by the third quarter of next year.
Mayor Jyoti Gondek said last week there are 1,150 emergency spaces in Calgary and more than 900 people were housed during the severe cold snap, when temperatures dipped to -25 C and reached -30 with the wind chill.
The Alpha House's Downtown Outreach Addictions Partnership (DOAP) Team also received nearly two dozen calls and transported more than a dozen people to area shelters.
If you see a fellow Calgarian in a place of vulnerability or in distress you can call or text the DOAP Team at 403-998-7388 or you can call 211. If someone is in serious distress or they are non-responsive call 911.
The forecast in Calgary calls for lows of -31 C by this weekend, with a high of -23 C on Saturday and -24 C on Sunday.
-
'You never give up,' Alzheimer's Society raising awareness with unique campaignThe Alzheimer Society of Canada hopes to raise awareness and funding with its Quest for Kindness campaign.
-
Omicron's rate of increase could be 'dramatic' as Alta. reports 872 cases of the variantAs more cases of Omicron are identified across Canada, health experts warn the COVID-19 variant could once again push Alberta hospitals to their limits.
-
Masonville LCBO store temporarily closed for 'deep cleaning'The LCBO store at Masonville Place in north London is temporarily closed.
-
Omicron overwhelms MLHU contact tracing so positive cases must warn close contactsYou may have been left in the dark about a recent close contact with COVID-19.
-
Olympic gold medallist Duff Gibson explores the mental side of sport in new bookFrom a young age Duff Gibson was fascinated by the Olympics so imagine his thrill when he won the gold medal in skeleton at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy.
-
Ontario families hit the slopes as ski resorts get back to businessMany kids across Ontario kicked off winter break by hitting the slopes.
-
Alleged car thief startled by vehicle occupantA scary situation ended safely for one North Perth resident after someone tried to steal their car with them inside, according to police.
-
'It's trivializing the lives who so greatly suffered': Outrage continues after Holocaust imagery used in anti-mandate rallyReaction and outrage continues after a weekend rally in Fredericton, N.B. where some of the participates wore and held the Star of David.
-
Chilliwack apartment fire prompts reminder about proper disposal of 'smoking materials'An apartment fire in Chilliwack, B.C., has fire officials reminding residents to properly dispose of their “smoking materials” after use.