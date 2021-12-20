Council earmarks $750K to support homeless in Calgary during winter

City councillors voted Monday to give an additional $750,000 to support homeless and vulnerable Calagrians during the winter season.

The money will go to the Calgary Homeless Foundation "to coordinate a cold weather response." A report outlining the investment will be provided to council by the third quarter of next year.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek said last week there are 1,150 emergency spaces in Calgary and more than 900 people were housed during the severe cold snap, when temperatures dipped to -25 C and reached -30 with the wind chill.

The Alpha House's Downtown Outreach Addictions Partnership (DOAP) Team also received nearly two dozen calls and transported more than a dozen people to area shelters.

If you see a fellow Calgarian in a place of vulnerability or in distress you can call or text the DOAP Team at 403-998-7388 or you can call 211. If someone is in serious distress or they are non-responsive call 911.

The forecast in Calgary calls for lows of -31 C by this weekend, with a high of -23 C on Saturday and -24 C on Sunday.