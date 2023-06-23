Council embarks on communications blitz to clarify evolving homelessness strategies

A rainy Friday afternoon saw Mayor Josh Morgan and Councillor Hadleigh McAlister going door-to-door in Ward 1 answering Londoners’ questions about municipal matters including homelessness.

“Bringing the conversation right to them rather than having to come down to city hall or find another process,” Morgan told CTV News.

Council has received scores of emails expressing concern and frustration about evolving municipal strategies to address the worsening homelessness crisis.

The mayor admits Londoners need more clarity, “They don’t necessarily understand the difference between the service depots, the hubs coming later this year, or the general work around encampments in the city, so communication is really key over the next few months.”

“People want to know what is coming next. They want clarity in terms of what the city strategy looks like and how these people will be receiving help,” explained McAlister.

Clarity has not been a strength of the process so far, including:

A public meeting on Monday will seek input on the criteria for locating the first five ‘service hubs’ opening by year’s end— but they’re unrelated to the similarly named homeless facility called The Community Hub at 602 Queens Ave.

On Tuesday, council considers funding a temporary summer encampment strategy including four ‘service depots’ that will offer food, hygiene, and support services— but at the same time a longer-term encampment strategy is under development as part of the Whole of Community Response to Homelessness (12-15 hubs and 600 supportive housing units)

Several councillors are planning meetings, door-to-door conversations, and other outreach opportunities for their constituents this summer.

Morgan urges understanding, “Each step along the way you may see adjustments [to strategies], so there is an element of trust to this, but also a focussed dedication that has to be committed so that we are going to take the next step together.”

The mayor added that civic administration is working on a citywide communications campaign.