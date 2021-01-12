The largest condo development in Barrie's history has been given the green light by city council.

After months of discussions, the controversial towers, which had some residents debating its height, will go ahead with a rezoned design on Lakeshore Drive and Bradford Street.

"Public input and public engagement was key in this project, and it made a real impact on the reduction of height," said Councillor Keenan Aylwin.

The buildings, which will be developed by SmartCentres, will reach heights of 41, 38, 35 and 25 storeys respectively and include 1,900 units.

Commercial space will also be included in the project, and a hotel, which would be the only one in the city's downtown.

Aylwin, who represents Ward 2, said on Tuesday that he is pleased with council's decision.

"I think council realizes that we needed to find a compromise and balance about respecting the existing neighbourhood and making sure that the city can grow in a sustainable and responsible way, and I think we did achieve that."

In addition to the buildings, the city plans to ensure that a nearby pond on Lakeshore is maintained to conserve the landscape and wildlife.

A start date for this development has yet to be announced as the decision is up to SmartCentres on when to break ground.