Council green lights speed camera program for all school zones in region

A move to slow down traffic is underway in all 175 school zones throughout the Region of Waterloo.

The region is implementing a plan to add new speed cameras to areas around all of its school zones as part of the region’s automated speed enforcement program aimed at keeping more drivers and pedestrians safe.

The region says its plan to install speed cameras in the school zones will be completed by the end of 2028.

The plan is set to expand to 32 schools by the end of this year, then another 28 by the end of 2024.

In a press release, the region says the strategy behind the program is to improve road and pedestrian safety while also promoting more active transportation, like walking and cycling.

The region expects program revenue will cover operating costs, which are expected to be more than $19 million by 2028.

Upwards of 45 new full-time support workers will also be needed by 2029.

Residents on Victoria Street say the camera installed outside Sandhills Public School has made a real difference.

“I used to call it Victoria highway because cars would just zoom down the street, they’d use the center turning lane as a passing lane and it was just nuts and terrifying,” said Amie Gray, who lives nearby.

“You can definitely tell people have started to slow down. You still have the people trying to tailgate you and intimidate you to go faster, but there have definitely been a lot more people following the speed limit and try to be better I guess. It’ll take some time I’m sure.”

ALREADY IMPLEMENTED

There are already 16 school zones equipped with Automated Speed Enforcement.

The region says the areas under surveillance have seen as much as a 9 kilometre per hour drop in travel speeds.

STUDENT TRANSPORTATION SERVICES RESPONDS

In a statement to CTV News, Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region says it will help.

“Speeding is a concern in many school zones and it is cited as a major concern by many parents,” the statement reads. “We are grateful that automated speed enforcement is a solution that can almost immediately result in slowing vehicles down to the speed limit.”

WHAT’S NEXT

When it comes to broadening to other high risk roadways that aren’t located in school zones, Councillor Colleen James says she is open to explore those options in the future.

“Because of those school zones where it is now, there has been a reduced amount of speeding. If this is something that’s needed and required to reduce speeding, I think it’s something to explore down the road,” says James.

The region admits that some schools may not be suitable to have speed cameras installed – citing factors like poor sight lines, physical obstructions and a lack of space.