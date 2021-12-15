Council hears from delegations, police chief in Regina Police Service budget talks

The Regina Police Service is seeking a budget increase of approximately $4 million for 2022. Chief Evan Bray was the first to present to council on the first day of city budget discussions.

Bray outlined the plan to create 16 more police positions, seven civilian positions and another deputy chief position Bray said would help better manage resources.

A section of the RPS budget questioned by both members of the public and councillors is the planned creation of an Aerial Support Unit.

According to RPS, benefits of the unit include the ability to track down suspects more quickly and discreetly, it’s potential role in locating missing people and other benefits in giving police an eye in the sky.

Former councillor and Board of Police Commissioners member Joel Murray told council air support had been discussed as far back as 2017 but was put on the back burner.

The cost of the airplane and associated instruments is roughly $1.2 million but but Bray told council much of that cost will be covered by a combination of SGI, Civil Forfeiture and leftover money from 2019.

Still, delegations expressed concerns over ongoing operational costs and called for the city to shift more funding to harm reduction and other similar initiatives.

If approved, Bray expects it would take until the third quarter of 2022 before the unit is operational.

Police say the funding overall will help them keep up with Regina’s growth and an increasing number of calls for incidents like overdoses.

Council discussion on the 2022 budget continues...