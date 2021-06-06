Council meeting to discuss relocated designated swimming at Sandpoint Beach, Monday

Windsor City Council will meet Monday to discuss plans to relocate the designated swimming area at Sandpoint Beach.

Ward 7 Councillor, Jeewen Gill hopes to get funding for an environmental assessment costing $200,000 set to start in 2024.

However, in the light of a recent drowning, Gill and Mayor Drew Dilkens believe the process should begin immediately.

"An environmental assessment, the process is usually about a year and then you would need funding. I would expect a project of this magnitude. It was estimated a couple of years ago to be $5 million dollars. We all ready have a little over a million in the budget so we'll have to continue to allocate additional funds," said Dilkens.

The plan is to move the beach further east away from the dangerous current at the mouth of Lake St. Clair and to completely redesign the property.