Council offered unconscious bias and equity training prior to interviewing police board candidates

Public pressure about the lack of diversity on London’s police board moved council to redo its selection process.

However, concern remains that unconscious bias might influence which applicant is eventually chosen to fill the vacant seat on the London Police Services Board (LPSB).

Only one person on the seven-member board is from a diverse background.

On Tuesday, the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) narrowed the list of applicants from 54 to five who will be invited for interviews by council.

“Is there any training perhaps that might be necessary to consider before we undertake these interviews?” Coun. Corrine Rahman asked following the selection.

City Manager Lynne Livingstone responded that unconscious bias training and a foundational course for city hall’s equity lens would be made available to councillors.

Completing the courses is optional.

“I do think that there’s opportunity and value for those [council members] that are interested in taking some training that might be available,” Rahman told CTV News London after the SPPC meeting.

Coun. Elizabeth Peloza said unconscious bias training is not a part of council orientation that takes place after each election — although a course involving the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) is provided.

Councillors who served last term (2018-2022) did take a course on bias before they hired the city manager.

Peloza believes mandating new councillors to take a course would not necessarily eliminate bias from the LPSB appointment process and said, “Just because you take it, doesn’t mean you understand it, or you’re going to abide by what’s deemed to be best standards.”

The five finalists are:

Gita Canaran (11 votes) - Trauma therapist and clinical psychologist who focuses on the treatment of first responders

Ryan Gauss (10 votes) - Director of operations and personnel for MP Peter Fragiskatos, 2022 campaign manager for Mayor Josh Morgan, worked 10 years in a civilian role with RCMP

Joseph Wabegijig (10 votes) - Executive director of Atlohsa Family Healing Services, served on one of Ontario’s largest First Nations police boards, former senior policy advisor to federal government

Stephen D’Amelio (8 votes) - Former president of Pride London who re-engaged relationship between the 2SLGBTQIA community and London police.

Michele Anderson (7 votes) - Associate director of student experience-academic support and engagement at Western University and vice chair of the Inter-University Disabilities Issues Association of Ontario

Gauss and Wabegijig were the first and second place finishers during the original selection process last month.

Peloza, who is Métis, suggested that the candidates be interviewed in a committee room rather than council chambers.

The seat of power for a municipal government might bias against people impacted by colonialism.

“Really making sure we are considerate of that,” she explained. “That’s part of the training too, how to be mindful of different cultures and people when you interact with them.”

Peloza was diplomatic when asked if she believes council has a bias problem and said, “People everywhere across the city have inherent biases based on personal experiences.”

Rahman suggested that it’s up to each council member to decide if unconscious bias training will help in the upcoming selection process.

“I don’t know the answer to what training an individual needs, but I can tell you, from my own personal journey, that it’s really important for me to have a lens that is inclusive,” she said.

No time or location has been set for interviewing the five finalists for the police board.