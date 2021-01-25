In a 10-1 vote, City Council passed a motion instructing city lawyers to draft a bylaw prohibiting the practice of conversion therapy in Saskatoon.

On Monday council amended a proposed prohibited business bylaw targeting the controversial and harmful practice of conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is described as a harmful and damaging practice of changing someone sexual orientation and gender identity through coercion.

Councillor Darren Hill told council that his focus on passing this bylaw was to protect the citizens of Saskatoon from the dangers of conversion therapy.

“We need to make sure that no one goes through conversion therapy and we cannot wait the federal government to come through with its legislation,” Hill said.

Bill C-6, whichincludes Criminal Code amendments to include the practice of conversion therapy, received second reading in the House of Commons. It’s awaiting third reading when Parliament resumes in 2021.

Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton, who originally spoke against the bylaw when discussed at the committee level, raised concerns that this bylaw would infringe on Charter rights and it wasn’t in the city’s purview. However, at council, Kirton said after discussions with members of OUT Saskatoon, he felt this bylaw was needed and voted in favour.

Council also voted in favour to amend the bylaw, taking out a section stating that the bylaw would not include repressing or reducing sexual attraction or behaviour for any purpose unrelated to a desire to be heterosexual, including for the purpose of managing sexual addiction or maintaining celibacy.

The majority of council agreed this part of the bylaw created confusion.

“We know this is happening that has caused significant harm to people living in the city today and we are saying this is unacceptable,” said Mayor Charlie Clark, adding any adult seeking counselling and talk-therapy is still free to do so even with this bylaw in effect.

“This bylaw is not prohibiting counselling in a non-judgemental and non-coercive way.”