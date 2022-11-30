Council reconsiders possible site for new Lethbridge sober shelter

Lethbridge city council is still looking for a site to build a new sober shelter.

Following a presentation about the possibility of developing a permanent space at its interim sober shelter at the site of the former Civic Curling Centre, council voted unanimously to withdraw earlier plans to apply for a development permit. Instead, it will explore a variety of possible sites, including the former curling centre.

Between Sept. 21 and Oct. 6, the city hosted two open houses and held an online survey to gather ideas and feedback from community residents in the area around the former curling centre.

The outreach was an effort by the city to find a balance between the needs of a vulnerable population and the expectations of the broader community.

More than 220 people attended in-person events and 461 completed the online survey.

Overall, the majority of the community agreed that a new sober shelter is necessary. Opposition was generally around the proposed location given the challenges surrounding neighborhoods currently face.

Revisiting the possible location sites will allow for further community feedback.

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to attend these events or give feedback online,” said Mayor Blaine Hyggen. “This was valuable information for council’s consideration as we move forward. I was able to personally hear from a wide-range of community members on all sides of this topic.”

Full details are available for public to view at www.getinvolvedlethbridge.ca/sobershelter.