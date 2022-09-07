Council rejects moving R-rated business licenses to Dundas Place

A pair of adult entertainment licenses will not be moving to Dundas Place after council gave the applications the cold shoulder.

Council’s decision was made without any debate during its meeting on Sept. 6.

One application sought to relocate an adult live entertainment license from a former strip club location in east London to Lavish, an LGBTQ2+ nightclub at 238 Dundas Pl.

A separate application requested moving a body rub license from Exeter Road to a vacant building at 232 Dundas Pl.

Both locations would have been on the north side of the flex street just east of Clarence Street.

Last month, a council committee heard a tidal wave of opposition from neighbours during a public meeting.

City staff have been asked to prepare a report about potentially deleting the strip club license [not being used] at 2010 Dundas St. east.