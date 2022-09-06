Council spars over number of affordable units in high-rise mega-project

A five-tower residential complex has been given the green light by city council despite concerns they could have pushed for more affordable housing to be included in the project.

On Tuesday, Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments received the necessary rezoning to build their joint-proposal for 1,272 units — spread throughout five high rises — to be built at 1067, 1069 and 1071 Wellington Road, just north of Bradley Avenue.

However, several councillors voted against the rezoning because they felt an agreement to include some affordable housing units fell short.

“95 per cent of this proposal is very good,” admits Coun. Jesse Helmer. “I think the last bit about the affordable housing is just the showstopper for me because it’s unfair and results in fewer affordable units.”

A “bonus zone” is an agreement between city hall and a developer to permit greater height or density on a property in exchange for including affordable housing or other public benefits.

City staff had originally recommended seeking 93 units at 80 per cent market rent for 50 years.

But the developers countered an offer of 65 units at 85 per cent market rent for just 35 years, including a greater number of three-bedroom units.

“The direction of this council has been really clear all along, that affordable housing is its number one priority,” Coun. Stephen Turner argues. “This is a sizeable amount of affordable housing to just walk away from.”

“Sometimes we have to hold their feet to the fire. That’s our job. If we have an affordable housing crisis, like we keep saying we do, then we have to put our policy where our mouth is!” Coun. Maureen Cassidy says.

Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, who represents the area, expressed concern that the entire project may be jeopardized if council held out for more affordable units and a longer duration.

“I’m concerned about losing 1,272 places for Londoners to put their head at night and sleep in safety,” Peloza explains.

“As long as we restrict supply, rental prices are going to go up no matter how many affordable unit agreements we sign,” adds Coun. Shawn Lewis.

Municipalities will be forbidden from entering into bonus zone agreements starting Sept. 18.

Deputy Mayor Josh Morgan points out that affordable units leased at 15 to 20 per cent below average market rent are still out of reach for many people in need.

“I think we could talk a lot about whether we should have another 30 [units] or another 20 [units], or whatever,” says Morgan. “Let’s take what we can get, and then turn our focus to the type of units that we really need in our city, those much more deeply affordable units.”

Council voted 10-5 in favour of the rezoning, and to accept the offer of 65 units.

After the meeting, Peloza expressed optimism about the first major development in the White Oaks “transit village” as envisioned in The London Plan.

“This really is a revitalization project, and a transformative one. Prior councils and this council have said this is our vision for the city,” she says.