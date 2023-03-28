Council stops short of declaring state of emergency on housing in London, Ont.

“It’s not enough,” Jeff Hanks shouted through a megaphone.

The words of the rally’s co-organizer were echoed by about 50 people who gathered on the steps of city hall on Tuesday afternoon.

Many said they are experiencing housing instability or homelessness.

The London Regional Social Forum and tenants advocacy group Acorn London called on city council to declare a state of emergency related to housing so that, “the province and federal governments can be alerted to act urgently to mitigate this crisis.”

They also asked for a political commitment that one-third of the 47,000 new homes that will be constructed in London by 2031 be affordable housing.

Speakers expressed alarm about the 200 deaths among homeless Londoners over the last two years.

Hanks added that the recently announced the Community Response to Homelessness initiative won’t be enough to solve the homelessness crisis on London streets.

“The [shelter] hubs and 24-hour service is a good start, but we should be giving people housing,” Hanks continued.

The Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee heard from both organizations during its meeting — but stopped short of formally declaring a state of emergency after hearing from Civic Administration.

“We are not aware of any advantage to access resources either provincially or federally by declaring a state of emergency,” City Manager Lynne Livingstone explained.

She added that the city’s Emergency Management Plan is not designed to address a long-term crisis like housing, and told CTV News London, “What’s needed is the kind of strategies that this council has supported in terms of long-term sustainable solutions.”

“We aren’t moving fast enough,” Coun. Skylar Franke told council colleagues before putting forward a motion.

While it did not formally declare a state of emergency, the motion “recognizes that there is an untenable emergency in our community, and communities across the country, related to housing and homelessness.”

Council committed to undertake its existing plan of action including:

$2.8 million for the Community Response to Homelessness

Advocating for more federal and provincial funding

Roadmap to 3,000 affordable homes by 2026

Housing pledge of 47,000 new homes in a decade

Working and funding non-profits in the sector

Other opportunities to find housing and homelessness solutions

The motion was supported unanimously (14-0).

Several Londoners experiencing homelessness were optimistic about the outcome of the meeting, but organizers had hoped for more.

“A little bit disappointed,” admitted Hanks after the meeting. “I do understand council and where they are. It’s too bad that our state of emergency [policy] isn’t flexible enough to accommodate different needs.”