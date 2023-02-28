Council support for community homelessness plan comes with a few strings attached

Politicians, frontline agencies, and developers are united behind an ambitious plan that would permanently address London, Ont.’s homelessness crisis.

The next step is to convince Londoners.

On Tuesday, council members praised the Whole of Community System Response to Homelessness, but added amendments aimed at accountability, transparency, and communications.

“From folks that I’ve heard from already, there’s concerns and challenges around accepting a plan that isn’t fully laid out,” Councillor Corrine Rahman told council colleagues on the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee.

Rahman added that the aggressive timeline and innovative approach being taken is like building a bridge while crossing it.

Last week more than 70 local organizations unveiled the plan developed during three summit meetings.

The Whole of Community System Response to Homelessness will include:

12 to 15 shelter-hub locations accommodating 20 to 25 people each

100 immediate high support housing units, 600 built in next three years

“It’s amazing what you can do when politicians step aside, give you the space that you need, and listen to the report that comes back to us,” said Councillor Elizabeth Peloza.

Council is being asked to endorse the community-led plan and reallocate the remaining fund of $2,884,186 from London’s Community COVID-19 Recovery Network Fund to initiate the project.

“We would anticipate that this funding would be directed to support the initial five hubs, or the first 100 units of highly supportive funding,” said City Manager Lynne Livingstone.

Councillor Susan Stevenson supported the plan, but with some conditions to strengthen accountability, communications, and transparency.

Civic Administration will return to council with a business case detailing the proposed use of funds and business case for the funding, and provide monthly updates on operational and financial reports starting in April.

“We’re the ones responsible for ensuring that things improve for our most vulnerable population and for our core areas,” added Stevenson.

The amendments were supported by the majority of council members.

“This is the first step on a road that is going to take many different paths as we go along— but at least we’ve started,” said Councillor Steve Lehman.

Representatives from dozens of agencies and organizations sat in the public gallery at city hall as council members praised the community-led project and the anonymous $25 million donation to help get it off the ground.

The first council update will go to the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee in April.