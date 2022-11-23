Council to consider renaming Paul Haggis Park
A political push is underway at city hall to strip Paul Haggis’ named from a park in south London.
Earlier this month, the Oscar winner was found liable in a U.S. civil trial and ordered to pay $10-million in damages to a woman who accused him of rape.
Haggis has denied the claim.
A motion by Coun. Elizabeth Peloza, Mayor Josh Morgan and Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis calls for Paul Haggis Park on Bateman Trail to be renamed.
“Council made a commitment to creating a safe London for women and girls, which made London the first city in all of Canada to make this a strategic priority. We have an obligation for actions to coincide with our words,” reads the motion.
The Community and Protective Services Committee will discuss the motion at its meeting on Nov. 29.
The park was named to honour Haggis in 2011.
Born in London, Haggis was the screenwriter for the Oscar-winning movies Crash and Million Dollar Baby.
