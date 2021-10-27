Council to discuss preliminary plans for new baseball stadium
Thirteen delegations, including representatives from a handful of Saskatchewan baseball organizations are expected to speak to Regina city council on Wednesday afternoon over a proposed 3,500 seat baseball stadium's development.
On Oct. 7, the City of Regina's executive committee voted 7-3 to recommend council not enter into a requested letter of intent for the project. According to administration, entering into the letter would not come with "binding obligations" for the city but could have a cost of up to $100,000 for the city's portion of exploratory work.
Executive committee felt the preliminary work and the associated costs should be handled by those behind the proposal, not the city. Councillor Bob Hawkins called the proposal premature.
The stadium would serve as a new home for the Western Canadian Baseball League's Regina Red Sox through Living Sky Sports and Entertainment (LSSE). The initial concept plan saw the stadium being built at the vacant rail yards on Dewdney Ave. with an estimated cost of $22-25 million.
Among those speaking to council on the topic are representatives from the Red Sox, the WCBL, LSSE.
The meeting begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
-
U of C students create art that brings mental health issues to lightFour students from the University of Calgary have teamed up to create art in an effort to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.
-
Man in hospital after stabbing in northeast CalgaryCalgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a CTrain station in the northeast Wednesday afternoon.
-
Councillor renews calls for judicial inquiry into Ottawa's LRT projectTwo weeks after council voted to ask the auditor general to look into the LRT contract and system, Coun. Catherine McKenney gave notice of motion to present a new motion for debate at the Nov. 10 council meeting.
-
Starbucks Canada raising wages amid 'critical staffing shortages'Starbucks Canada says it's raising wages and benefits amid 'critical staffing shortages' and a renewed commitment to the well-being of its workers.
-
Ontario schools, info campaign will play important part in vaccinating young kids: ElliottOntario's health minister says schools and an information campaign will play important roles in the province's effort to vaccinate young children against COVID-19 once shots are approved for them -- key recommendations of experts advising the government.
-
Alliston man charged with sexually assaulting a teenaged boyPolice charged an Alliston man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in New Tecumseth.
-
Some ballots for Manitoba Tory leadership vote not delivered by mail in timeSome members of Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservative party have not received ballots needed to vote in this week's leadership contest.
-
Sheldon Kennedy calling on NHL to have more services for players to report abuseA former NHL player and sexual abuse survivor is calling on the NHL to do more and have more services available to players to report concerns about sexual abuse.
-
P.E.I. announces two new cases of COVID-19Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the active number of cases in the province rises to two.