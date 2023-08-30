Council unanimously endorses greater residential intensification in bid for federal housing funds

A recent letter from a federal cabinet minister has prompted city council to think bigger about permitting multiple residential units on a single property.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, Mayor Josh Morgan described London’s application for a share of the federal Housing Accelerator Fund as both “aggressive and comprehensive.”

The $4-billion fund aims to help Canadian municipalities streamline approval processes at city hall, create affordable housing, and install related infrastructure.

But on Aug. 18, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Community Sean Fraser wrote to Morgan, “Before taking a decision on London’s application, I respectfully urge you to ensure that the city is offering to do all that is within its power to address the housing crisis.”

Fraser then recommends increasing the number of residential units permitted as-of-right on residentially zoned properties where single detached, semi-detached, townhouses, duplexes, and triplexes are permitted.

He recommends London permit four units on each property without requiring a zoning amendment.

London currently permits three — the provincial minimum introduced under Bill 23.

“I want the housing accelerator fund money as soon as we can possibly get it, so we can create affordable units in this city as soon as we possibly can,” urged Morgan during the council meeting.

The mayor and the Chair of the Planning and Environment Committee Steve Lehman put forward a motion to increase the as-of-right limit to four units.

“We can be clear with the federal government that we want to do everything we can as a city to build homes,” explained Lehman.

Fraser wrote on social media that he would be following council’s decision closely, “This would make it easier to build more homes in London without requiring a zoning bylaw amendment. Looking forward to the vote and to paying you a visit soon!”

London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos told CTV News, “We must work together to ensure home ownership becomes an affordable option for Londoners. For my part, the priority is to ensure the federal government comes to the table as a partner in return.”

After civic administration answered several questions, council unanimously directed staff to initiate the process to increase the permission from three units to four.

“Fifteen to zero. You saw council say we approve of moving in this direction,” Morgan said after the meeting.

Increasing the number of units allowed as a right of residential property ownership must still go through a public process at an upcoming meeting of the Planning and Environment Committee.

The London region is the fastest growing part of Ontario, which recently became the fastest growing jurisdiction in North America surpassing Florida and Texas.