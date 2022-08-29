Council votes to support Edmonton Ski Club lodge modernization project

The Edmonton Ski Club's old lodge in Gallagher Park will be demolished using city funds.

On Monday, council voted unanimously to use $800,000 to tear down the building to make way for a new modernized and environmentally-friendly permanent facility.

Part of that funding will cover demolition costs and then the interim operation of modular buildings to house washrooms, equipment rentals, and a warming station for the next three years until the new building is constructed.

Half of the old ski lodge — which is partially owned by the city — was condemned in 2017 over structural concerns, with the remaining side of the building closed this spring.

The temporary structures will also be used to support summer recreational programming run by the ski club and other festivals, like the Edmonton Folk Music Festival and Flying Canoë Volant.

"I'm happy to support this," said Coun. Keren Tang, representing Ward Karhiio, ahead of the vote.

"Our city is growing, and over the years, I have seen such a rise in love for winter sports," Tang added. "This isn't just about skiing. There's so many other uses (of the site)."

The skiing facility will be asking the city for another $3.5 million this fall during budget deliberations for the 2023-26 fiscal cycle to support the construction of the new $15 million lodge.

Had the funding request been voted down, the ski hill would be unable to operate for the 2022-23 season, and the city would be on the hook for the $150,000 demolition cost.

Ashley Salvador, Ward Métis councillor, said she was excited to support the new vision for the skiing and snowboarding destination nestled in the river valley.

"This really isn't really the same ski club as years past," Salvador said. "I've been really impressed with the new leadership team that started in 2019."

"This is one of the most central places we have that can function as a recreation hub (that's) also steps away from an almost done LRT stop," she added.

For Salvador, Monday's vote represented an interim step to help the club continue operating.

"This is about ensuring that valuable programming and events like folk fest can continue for the next few years."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson