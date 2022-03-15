Council will send a letter to the police commission encouraging more enforcement against freedom protesters

City council spent 90 minutes debating fallout from the duelling protests on Saturday, which includes the weekly anti-mandate protesters.

A smaller secondary protest met the group head-on Saturday, blocking their path down their usual route.

Police used force to move the counter demonstrators away, by pushing the handlebars of their bikes into protesters.

"We didn’t force them to push their bikes into us, we didn’t provoke anything we were standing there, and we refused to move and they decided to come after us," said Hunter Yaworkski, one of the group’s organizers.

Now council will send a letter, drafted by the mayor to the police commission, the body that oversees the Calgary Police Service.

Ward 2 councillor Jennifer Wyness brought forth a motion that would extend an olive branch to organizers of the freedom rallies to allow them to have their voices heard at council under the contingency that the protests end.

"It’s really easy to represent people that agree with you, but it's a lot harder when you don’t agree with the people," said Wyness.

"This is where we really have to dig deep as a council and find a solution through this problem."

She was supported by several on council for proposing an idea to draw an end to demonstrations.

"Everyone needs to be heard, it doesn’t matter what side you are on, we are council and we are here to listen," said Ward 1 councillor Sonya Sharp.

However she was heavily criticized by veteran councillor Gian-Carlo Carra who believes this platforms the group, one he calls ‘racist.’

She eventually withdrew her motion, leaving council with a letter they would send.

Police say 2,000 people were present last Saturday, with a smaller opposition protest made up of residents, businesses and "professional protesters."

Police chief Mark Neufeld on Monday said there are demonstrators on both sides that are seeking conflict, saying both became uncooperative.

He does not expect to see a solution by Saturday.

"I definitely have an expectation that something (different) has to happen than what happened last weekend," said Calgary's mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"Because what happened last weekend was not great and it's untenable moving into this weekend, and the coming weekends."

Freedom organizer Jake Eskesen said he appreciated the effort of some on council willing to create dialogue with protesters.

He added that protesters will continue protesting until federal mandates such as mandatory vaccination for air travel are lifted.

"Ultimately it is the grassroots rally attendees that will decide when the protests need to evolve or come to an end," he said.

"A conclusion to the protest is foreseeable if all federal mandates come to an end."