Councillor asks city to look into controlling smell of Saskatoon business

Potential solutions to control the smell of a Saskatoon business are set to be discussed in a meeting at city hall later this month.

In November, a pile of pig carcasses was left outside West Coast Reduction — a rendering plant that recycles food waste.

The company apologized and said it’s not normal practice to leave dead animals outside. But neighbours of the rendering plant said the smells have become normal.

One business said the smells can be so putrid, its employees can’t be outside for longer than five minutes.

Following CTV News’ coverage of the incident, Ward 5 Coun. Randy Donauer has asked the administration to file a report outlining options to deal with the plant’s smells.

Donauer said he’s received dozens of complaints from residents in the area.

West Coast Reduction sits on land zoned for heavy industrial use, which allows businesses to generate nuisances during the course of business — such as odour.

When complaints related to odour are received, they’re forwarded to the business owner, according to the city.

City councillors are set to discuss West Coast Reduction in a meeting on Dec. 19.