Councillor asks for easier way to get more ‘all-way’ stop signs, but city recommends opposite

A request to lower the threshold to make it easier to get more all-way stop signs in the City of Windsor has actually gone the other way, with a staff report recommending the process actually becoming more stringent.

Ward 2 Coun. Fabio Costante is advocating for change — after fielding complaints from residents that it was too hard to lobby the city for an all-way stop sign to make their neighbourhoods safer.

“That frustration was the impetus behind my council question,” said Costante. “How do we lower the threshold to actually make it easier to take into account things like sensitive spaces like residential areas with schools to make it easier to install these four-way stops?”

Costante asked that question two years ago.

A report answering his question is now finally going before a council committee.

“And the report itself is actually going in a different direction saying, we (the city) wants to follow or mirror provincial guidelines that in effect, make it more difficult to install four-way stops,” said Costante.

The report cites factors like poor stop compliance, rear-end collisions, speeding to make up for lost time from frequent stopping, slower emergency response and more noise and air pollution as reasons not to make it easier to install all-way stops.

According to the report — back in 2005, Windsor had some of the most relaxed requirements for getting all-way stops installed, estimating that there were 135 unwarranted all-way stops in the city at the time.

The policy was updated to fall in line with other municipalities.

Instead, the city is recommending other solutions, outlined in various policies including the School Neighbourhood Policy, the Traffic Calming Policy, such as:

Speed humps or tables

Textured crosswalks

Raised crosswalks

Raised intersections

Raised median islands

Curb radius reductions

Curb or sidewalk extensions

Lane narrowing

Traffic circles

Directional closures

Speed feedback signs

Lower speed limits

Movement restrictions

If all-way stops aren’t the answer to increase road safety in neighborhoods for vehicular, cycling and pedestrian traffic, then Costante wants to know what solutions could be added in certain areas, and more importantly, how quickly.

“What are we doing to ensure that they're implemented in a timely fashion that meets the public's expectation because right now, the frustration I'm hearing from residents is we need to do something,” said Costante. “And I'm not seeing what that something is, in the alternative of these four-way stops.”

It’s a problem Jim St. Onge has witnessed first hand, living near the intersection at Gladstone and Richmond Streets for 44 years.

“You’re guaranteed to see at least five or six close accidents every day,” said St. Onge of the two-way stop signs at the nearby intersection, adding over the years, he’s seen much worse than near-misses.

“That fire hydrant at the corner has always been taken out. I don't know how many times cars flipped over on the roof,” he said.

He and others want proactive solutions from the city, not reactive ones.

“It's going to take one young person, somebody coming from school and somebody gets killed and then they'll go, ‘oh, gee, well think about it.’”

The report will go before the Environment, Transportation and Public Safety standing committee Wednesday, July 26, 2023.