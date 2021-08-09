Councillor Ben Henderson to run for federal Liberals in Mill Woods

Longtime Edmonton City Councillor Ben Henderson will run for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party in the next federal election.

A notice was posted on the party’s website Monday announcing that Henderson had been acclaimed in the riding of Edmonton Mill Woods.

When reached for comment Monday night, Henderson called it an “opportunity that was too good to pass up.”

He said an official announcement would be made on Tuesday, and declined further comment until then.

“The hope and hard work of Liberals across Canada will ensure our candidates and teams are ready to run competitive campaigns, and earn another mandate from Canadians – including right here in Edmonton Mill Woods,” the Liberal announcement said.

The riding is now held by Conservative Tim Uppal, who defeated Amarjeet Sohi for the seat in 2019.

Sohi is now running for Mayor of Edmonton.

Monday’s announcement ends speculation that current Mayor Don Iveson was planning to run for the Liberals in Mill Woods.

Henderson has been a city councillor since 2007, and previously announced he would not be seeking another term.

HENDERSON 'A BIG NAME LOCAL CANDIDATE'

Political writer and commentator Dave Cournoyer shared the acclimation notice on Twitter and said he was surprised Henderson isn’t running in the Strathcona area he currently represents.

“There may have been a calculation that running against (current NDP MP) Heather McPherson, either maybe he has a professional relationship with her, or maybe the Liberals chances just weren’t as good with an NDP incumbent,” he said.

Uppal beat Sohi by nearly 9,000 votes in 2019. Sohi won Mill Woods by less than 100 in 2015.

Aside from a handful of urban ridings, Albertans usually elect Conservative MPs. McPherson was the only exception last election. But with the Liberals leading in national polling, Cournoyer believes Henderson has a decent chance.

“The area has a history of voting for Liberals and electing Liberal MPs, so I can see why they would want to recruit a candidate with a little bit of name recognition and campaign experience, that could bring a little bit of attention.”

A federal election has not been called, but with parties quickly nominating candidates, it is widely speculated that Canadians will vote in 2021.