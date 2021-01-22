An Edmonton city councillor is looking to further relax rules around public drinking in parks.

Councillor Jon Dziadyk plans to introduce a motion on Monday asking the mayor to write a letter to the province advocating for looser laws around public drinking.

The Ward 3 councillor says amidst COVID-19 Edmontonians should have more freedom when it comes to enjoying an adult beverage in city parks.

“For this summer coming up, with COVID and our increased desire for people to get out and enjoy our public spaces in a responsible way, and knowing that restaurants might be at reduced capacity, it’s my understanding that the provincial rules are preventing us from doing that,” Dziadyk said.

Current provincial legislation allows for alcohol consumption in designated picnic sites with the park operator's permission and posted signage.

Dziadyk hopes to expand those rules to include all public park areas.