Councillor Cassidy not seeking re-election

Two-term city councillor and former deputy mayor Maureen Cassidy will not seek re-election this fall.

Just hours before the deadline for candidates to register at city hall, Coun. Cassidy confirms her decision to step aside.

Her written statement says it was a difficult decision, “but for democracy to be effective, for city council to work the way it should, it is necessary to hear new perspectives and points of view. Regular turnover is healthy and necessary for our democracy.”

Cassidy has served on council since 2014. She will continue to represent Ward 5 until the next city council is sworn into office.

The candidates registered to replace Cassidy are Jerry Pribil and Connor Pierotti.

Londoners go to the polls Oct. 24.