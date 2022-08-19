Councillor Cassidy not seeking re-election
CTV News London Reporter
Daryl Newcombe
Two-term city councillor and former deputy mayor Maureen Cassidy will not seek re-election this fall.
Just hours before the deadline for candidates to register at city hall, Coun. Cassidy confirms her decision to step aside.
Her written statement says it was a difficult decision, “but for democracy to be effective, for city council to work the way it should, it is necessary to hear new perspectives and points of view. Regular turnover is healthy and necessary for our democracy.”
Cassidy has served on council since 2014. She will continue to represent Ward 5 until the next city council is sworn into office.
The candidates registered to replace Cassidy are Jerry Pribil and Connor Pierotti.
Londoners go to the polls Oct. 24.
-
Cirque du Soleil makes its return to GatineauCirque du Soleil's "Kooza" runs from Aug. 26 to Sept. 25 at the Zibi site in Gatineau, Que.
-
Demand drying up for cottage and waterfront properties in the Ottawa ValleyReal estate agents in the Ottawa Valley say demand is lower for cottages and waterfront properties, with properties sitting on the market for longer periods.
-
Northeast duplex heavily damaged in two-alarm fireCrews are on hand at the scene of a two-alarm structure fire in northeast Calgary.
-
'Everyone deserves it': Business owners work to bring clean water to First Nations communitiesWith more than two dozen First Nation communities in Canada still under drinking water advisories, two Indigenous business leaders are doing their part to change that.
-
Elks dominate second half, snap three-game skid with 30-12 win over RedblacksTaylor Cornelius threw two touchdown passes and the Edmonton Elks scored 21 unanswered points in the second half of a 30-12 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.
-
Handguns, ammunition discovered in two residences at Perley Health in OttawaPerley Health says Ottawa police are investigating after handguns, rifles, knives and ammunition were found in two residences at its Russell Road campus.
-
Tim White is not slowing downFor 47 years, he's been coaching power skating in North Bay.
-
Part of Highway 1A closed due to serious collisionHighway 1A between Morley Road and Highway 1X is currently closed after a serious collision Friday night.
-
Wolf escape reignites Vancouver Humane Society calls to end captivity of animals at zoosThis week's escape of two wolves from the Greater Vancouver Zoo reignited calls from the Vancouver Humane Society to end the captivity of animals in zoos.