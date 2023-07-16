Councillor looking to build new rec centre for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood

Residents in Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood may have a new rec centre in a few years, if their city councillor has his way.

Evan Duncan tabled a motion at City Hall Thursday, asking for $350,000 from next year's budget to go towards a feasibility study for building a new recreation campus at Marj Edey Park in Charleswood.

Duncan said the issue came up last fall when he was running for city council.

"Community members have come forward and asked for infrastructure, whether it be indoor skating rinks, or a pool, or anything of that magnitude," said Duncan.

His motion calls for the study to look at the cost of building an indoor aquatic centre, two indoor ice rinks, a field house, and gymnasium. The facility will also likely have a playground, spray pad, and other outdoor amenities.

Duncan said the centre would serve nearly 60,000 people in the area from all different age demographics, wants and needs.

"We're looking at recreation opportunities for everyone in the ward, that’s not just the moms and dads of the wards that are looking to send their kids off to hockey or soccer," he said.

If approved for the 2024 budget, the feasibility study would include community consultation and conceptual drawings to show what the proposed rec centre would look like.