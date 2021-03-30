Councillor proposing speed boards in common photo enforcement areas

A Winnipeg city councillor is looking at a different way to slow drivers down in the city.

Coun. Shawn Nason is proposing setting up flashing speed boards in the areas that see the most photo enforcement in Winnipeg.

Nason said year after year, the same spots are a problem and he thinks the boards would alert people to slow down.

"This is just another tool in the tool kit to hopefully raise awareness to change the behaviour," said Nason.

He is proposing something similar to what is already on Provencher Boulevard going westbound approaching Des Meurons Street.

"So as you're entering into a zone that is 50 kilometres an hour, you've got the flashing reader board that's telling you what your speed is.

"We have speeds for a reason, they are a maximum. We need to make sure that if children and families are present that we're not driving excessive speeds."

Nason feels that when a sign is showing the driver's speed, it heightens the driver's awareness.

"Have ways that we can change the behaviour. Make them aware. If they are not seeing the signs, the digital board will at least give them a sign and if it remains a top spot we need to do something to affect the safety."

Nason is also proposing a price sign for drivers who enter the city to show what a speeding ticket would cost depending on how fast they are going. He said he got the idea while driving through Ontario.

"I think it is just from a public service perspective, it's an opportunity to raise awareness."

Nason said in general people need to slow down and be safe.

This proposal comes a day after Coun. Matt Allard suggested the city use photo radar revenue in school zones to help make them safer.

Nason's motion will be discussed by the East Kildonan-Transcona Community Committee on April 7.