Councillor says fix needed for vaccination check policy at Winnipeg arenas

You could walk into of a City of Winnipeg arena without anyone asking for your vaccination status.

Unlike private arenas that staff their facilities, the city is not staffing anyone at the door of its arenas.

Instead, the city is mandating users groups like hockey teams and ultimately, minor hockey associations to have representatives at each booking to ensure people show proof of vaccination.

The city said it will be auditing all arena permit-holders to make sure this is happening.

“If the audit is not successful or non-compliance occurs, permits may not be granted or continued access to arenas suspended temporarily or permanently. Fines may also be issued,” the city told CTV News Winnipeg.

St. Boniface Minor Hockey Association President Shaun Chornley said this is a lot to ask of volunteers, who are scarce, and of minor hockey groups.

“Now we’re putting more stress upon our volunteer parent groups and basically asking them to be agents for the city and if they do make error, there’s consequence.” Chornley said.

It appears the councillor who chairs the city’s community services committee agrees.

Sherri Rollins said the city checks vaccination status at pools and gyms, and says arenas are no different.

“I think it’s an oversight. It’s a problem, and I think we should fix it,” Rollins said.

But a fix would require funding to pay for staff at the door. Rollins said there may be money leftover for 2021 from when arenas were closed during lockdowns, and she’s already eyeing 2022.

“In the budget 2022, you can bet your bottom dollar I am talking about this as a priority,” she said.

Chornley said parents would be willing to fork over a bit extra to have peace of mind that a trained worker is at the door.

“Really what I’d really like to see as an association and as a board is that the city revisits this,” he said.

Rollins says she anticipates there will be a solution very soon.