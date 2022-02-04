Councillor wants outdoor ice skating rink in Chatham-Kent

An outdoor ice skating rink in Chatham-Kent could become a reality if South Kent councillor Anthony Ceccacci has his way.

Only, it wouldn’t be ready until next winter.

Ceccacci says the pandemic has challenged residents to find different ways to stay active, noting there is no municipally maintained outdoor skating area in community. Last month officials indicted recreational trail use in the municipality had soared during pandemic months.

“You never know what next winter is going to bring,” says Ceccacci. “So it would be nice to have for the community to utilize.”

Ceccacci is requesting municipal staff develop a report identifying possible locations and funding sources for a temporary outdoor skating area on municipal property that can be assembled in the winter months.

“It could be something that’s taken down and put back up. Maybe it’s something that can go community to community every year?”

Ceccacci explains that many municipalities have temporary outdoor ice surfaces that can be easily assembled in the winter months in a cost effective manner.

However, due to the challenging workload the infrastructure team has with projects in Wheatley, the old Highway 3 and Lake Erie shoreline protection, the report was asked to come back to council for discussion this June so it could be possibly assembled in a central location for the next winter season.

“Obviously hockey and skating is a past time in Canada and it’s something that just goes hand in hand, so it’s nice to see the kids out enjoying that ice, taking some deep breathes and cold air enjoying the winter activities while staying healthy.”