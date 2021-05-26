Councillors boost pay a dollar a day despite political push for pandemic pay freeze

Increasing council paycheques is always politically charged, even when it’s a small inflationary raise.

On Tuesday, council discussed the annual increase to their remuneration, which in 2021 will equal 0.7 percent.

A council policy recommends annual increases equal to the lower of two inflation values, the Labour Index (2.7% in 2020)and the Consumer Price Index (0.7% in 2020).

It amounts to $988 more this year for the mayor, and $367 more for each of London’s 14 councillors.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to accept an increase, no matter how small, no matter how large,” argued Councillor Maureen Cassidy to her colleagues. “I think we need to stand in solidarity with the people in our community who are suffering.”

Council froze its pay in 2020 as uncertainty grew about the financial and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I do think it’s still a very bad situation, and it’s just not the time to be increasing wages,” added Councillor Jesse Helmer.

Councillor Helmer pointed out that since 2014, council has declined the inflationary increase more years than they accepted it.

But other councillors questioned the mostly symbolic gesture of turning down a total of $3,700 in total council compensation.

“This is always going to be a political football of sorts,” observed Councillor Shawn Lewis about council compensation.

By a vote of 8 to 6, council approved the raise for all members.

The mayor will earn $142,188 in 2021, each councillor will earn $52,725.