Councillors clash setting property tax rate target for city budget

The ink isn’t even dry on city council’s new strategic plan and already a budget battle is brewing over its cost to taxpayers.

On Tuesday, a marathon debate to set a target for the average annual tax rate increase in the 2024-2027 draft budget began with a motion by Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis who proposed 3.9 per cent.

It would add about $130 to the average property tax bill each of the four years.

Lewis reminded his council colleagues about the inflation-fuelled affordability crisis facing many Londoners, saying, “We have to be careful about passing too many [costs] along to our constituents at a time when they are themselves struggling,”

In a report, civic administration estimates an average annual tax rate increase between 2.9 per cent and 3.9 per cent will be needed each of the four years just to maintain existing municipal service levels.

Inflation, labour negotiations and the province’s More Homes Built Faster Act were all cited as anticipated cost drivers in the municipal budget.

However, several councillors worried that the deputy mayor’s motion would leave little to no tax revenue for new investments to implement council’s strategic plan.

“With this proposed amount [3.9 percent], I doubt we would be able to pay for practically any of it,” said Coun. Skylar Franke. “I think we all heard while canvassing that homelessness and housing was the number one issue.”

Franke recommended a 5.9 per cent average annual increase.

Next week, council is anticipated to finalize its 2023-2027 strategic plan including eight Areas of Focus:

Reconciliation, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion Housing and Homelessness Wellbeing and Safety Safe London for Women, Girls, and Gender-Diverse and Trans People Economic Growth, Culture, and Prosperity Mobility and Transportation Climate Action and Sustainable Growth Well-run City

“We are heading towards a horrible austerity budget that is going to hurt a lot of people that we are trying to help,” warned Coun. Sam Trosow.

But Coun. Peter Cuddy echoed other councillors who rejected his reference to austerity.

“It’s hard to imagine that someone would think of a 3.9 per cent [increase] as an austerity program.”

“If the ability to pay is not there in the community, we can’t be dancing around talking about pipe dreams,” added Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen.

Several times during the debate, City Treasurer Anna Lisa Barbon confirmed that the tax target chosen now will simply be used as a guideline to help staff prepare the draft four-year municipal budget.

Business cases to implement the strategic plan will be included as options for additional spending during budget deliberations next winter.

Several hours into the meandering debate, the mayor proposed a compromise.

“Our goal tonight should be to give the widest possible range of options for council to consider,” said Morgan. “Nothing proposed so far [in the motion] is excluding that.”

Eventually, a majority of council backed an average annual tax increase of approximately 2.9 per cent to 3.9 per cent in order to maintain existing services, plus an additional 0.5 per cent to fund new initiatives in the strategic plan.

The additional half percent would generate a total of $37.5-million tax dollars over the four years of the budget.

“I think we have a compromise here,” Lewis conceded. “I’m not willing to spend another hour wordsmithing it.

The draft 2024-2027 municipal budget will be tabled on Dec. 12.