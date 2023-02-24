Councillors grill city staff about accountability of Winter Response to Homelessness

An hour-long question period failed to provide a trio of councillors many of the answers they were seeking.

At the end of Wednesday’s meeting of the Community and Protective Services Committee, Coun. Susan Stevenson pursued details from city staff about public accountability and transparency in this year’s Winter Response to Homelessness.

“It’s my responsibility as a councillor to be as sure as I possibly can,” Stevenson told the committee.

Councillors Rahman and Pribil also pressed for a clear accounting of how spending and outcomes are being monitored during the seasonal program.

City hall is providing up to $5 million to fund the Winter Response to Homelessness.

Deputy City Manager Kevin Dickens explained that this winter’s program is being funded by the city but led by a partnership of frontline agencies led by London Cares.

Weekly meetings are held with the agencies to update civic administration.

Speaking to CTV News on Friday, Coun. Stevenson was still unsatisfied, “It’s not that I don’t trust (them). I’m doing my job to ask the questions: How much are we spending? Where is it going? Are we [council] getting what we approved?”

Her concern was sparked by last month’s announcement that SafeSpace London will move into a building at the corner of Lyle and Dundas streets to offer around-the-clock drop-in service for women who are unhoused sex workers.

“No details beyond $650,000 for a 24/7 drop-in centre.” Stevenson says regarding a single line in a budget from November 2022.

London Cares says the seasonal program is progressing well.

“To date we are doing a really great job, all of the agencies,” explains Executive Director Anne Armstrong. “There are certainly a number of accountabilities that are in our funding contract, but good ethical service always has accountability.”

The SafeSpace location will add to an existing cluster of organizations in the Old East Village that support Londoners experiencing homelessness.

Stevenson rejects suggestions that the neighbourhood’s concern about accountability is rooted in a not-in-my-backyard (NIMBY) attitude towards an agency assisting sex workers.

“I don’t think anyone can accuse this neighbourhood of being NIMBY. They always have had many social service agencies. This isn’t about that,” the councillor said.

She does say there has been “a concern about over-saturation.”

Armstrong said London Cares is working with the area before SafeSpace moves in.

“I actually just met with Old East Village [BIA] this morning and we will continue those conversations to make sure that any concerns that the community might have are addressed.”

Stevenson’s accountability concerns follow challenges experienced last winter when city hall had to intervene to ensure the continued operation of a shelter contracted to an organization called Impact London.

“I’m not accusing that it will (happen again). It’s just doing the due diligence so it won’t happen again.”

Later this year, civic administration will prepare a report for council detailing spending and outcomes.